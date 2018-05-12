Give Mum your blossoming love

Chrysanthemums bloom like crazy year after year around Mother's Day, in a pot or in the ground, and they are really easy to care for.

This Mother's Day, why not give a gift that Mum will love, and that Mother Earth will love, too?

For a start, think living plants instead of bunches of flowers. No matter what you choose, a living plant will last longer, and do more for the planet, than cut flowers. Chrysanthemums are the classic flower for this occasion, and it's not hard to see why. They bloom like crazy year after year around Mother's Day, in a pot or in the ground, and they are really easy to care for. They come in a range of colours from whites through pinks and reds and into oranges and yellows. There are lots of different flower shapes, too, so you could choose a different one every year.

There are other options, though. Begonias are spectacular now, and many of the tropical flowering shrubs are also at their peak in May. Bromeliads, too, are stunning, and look great for many months as an indoor plant or outside in a shaded position.

A lovely pot planted with flowers, herbs or succulents will always be a winner. There's still time to plant bulbs such as daffodils, freesias and jonquils, too, so don't be afraid to include some of these if you are potting - they will be a welcome surprise when they emerge, ready to flower in spring.

One of the really cool things about plants is that, despite their incredible value to us and to the planet, they don't cost much. You can buy a beautiful plant for a couple of dollars, and you can grow one for free. And because they bring great joy and beauty to our lives, sometimes for many years, they are hard to beat as a gift.