GIVE WAY: Council’s rapid response to crash claim

Clarence Valley Council erected a give way sign for eastbound North St motorists at Turf St, hours after a collision at the intersection on Thursday, 10th July, 2020.

CLARENCE Valley Council erected a 'give way' sign at a busy Grafton intersection, just hours after a two-vehicle collision at the known crash hotspot.

About 11am on Thursday a 48-year-old woman driving a silver station wagon east along North St collied wih drove an elderly man driving another silver station wagon south along Turf St.

The woman involved in the incident told The Daily Examiner she blamed a lack of signage for her failure to give way.

"I don't know these streets and I didn't know this was a main road," she said.

The woman's husband who met her at the scene added that nearby residents told them there were "accidents there every week".

As the authority responsible for traffic signage at the location, council produced a rapid response with a new sign erected by mid-afternoon.

However, according to the Transport for NSW road rules for intersections and turning, the dotted lines on the road are a sufficient indication for motorists to give way.

"Either a line or a sign indicates a 'give way'," CVC manager of civil works Alex Dalrymple said.

"Where an intersection does not have any controls drivers must still give way following the road rules."

A GIVE WAY sign or line means you must give way to all vehicles travelling in, entering or approaching the intersection, whether vehicles are turning left or right, or going straight ahead.

The rules state that both 'give way' signs and broken lines are used at at intersections to control traffic.

"When you come to a GIVE WAY sign you must slow down and prepare to stop if necessary," it states.

"A GIVE WAY sign or line means you must give way to all vehicles travelling in, entering or approaching the intersection, whether vehicles are turning left or right, or going straight ahead. You must give way to any pedestrians crossing the road into which you are turning.

"Giving way at a GIVE WAY sign means the driver must slow down and, if necessary, stop to avoid a collision."