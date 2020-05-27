Give With Time to support Ronald McDonald Brisbane houses

The Hare Family stayed at a Ronald McDonald House for 209 nights from December 2018, whist nine-year-old Meika received treatment for a rare eye cancer.

EACH year, families from across the Clarence Valley see themselves in need of a place to while a seriously ill or injured child is in hospital in Brisbane, and Ronald McDonald Houses are their home away from home.

Last year 42 families from our region stayed a total of 125 nights at Ronald McDonald Houses in Brisbane, and this year with coronavirus impacting their regular fundraising events Ronald McDonald House Charities South East Queensland is asking for your help so they can continue their work.

CEO Dr John Gilmour said their latest fundraising effort, the Give with Time Challenge, was a chance for the community to take everyday activities and help raise funds to support families when they need it most.

“Each year we accommodate thousands of families from regional and rural areas whose seriously ill or injured children require specialist treatment in Brisbane,” said Dr Gilmour.

“At times, families who use our services are from northern NSW, so it’s important that we are able to provide these essential services to families who travel long distances and often stay with us for months at a time while they are caring for their children.”

“During this difficult time for everyone, we hope the Give with Time Challenge will bring joy to those participating, as well as their supporters cheering them on virtually.”

To sign up or donate visit https://fundraise.rmhc.org.au/event/virtual-event-seq-2020