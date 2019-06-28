How PCYC will give Clarence kids a sporting chance

ON TRACK: PCYC manager Tyson Donohoe with his grandfather, former Australian rugby league rep Rees Duncan.

GROWING up in Grafton, new PCYC manager Tyson Donohoe remembers sport being a part of every day of the week.

He's keen to be part of the function for that to start again.

Coming from a sporting family, including grandfather Rees Duncan who represented Australia at rugby league, the new manager is keen on bridging a gap to the youth of the area through sport and other activities.

"I'm a big believer in healthy mind, healthy spirit," he said.

"So to re-engage youth in sport, we're going to start small.

"We're not going to reinvent the wheel, we'll see what works elsewhere and give our own twist to it."

Coming with a background in juvenile justice, Mr Donohoe said his driving force was to work with kids to engage with them and interact with the community.

"The possibilities are endless for this," he said. "I'm a Grafton boy born and bred ... but I can't wait to give back to the community."