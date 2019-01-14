Menu
A 61-year-old woman has been charged after refusing a breath test.
Crime

Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

14th Jan 2019 7:35 AM

THE decision to give the police "the finger" and to drink drive has cost a woman her licence.

On Friday afternoon, police allege a 61-year-old Terania Creek woman drove past police on Ballina Road, Lismore, putting her right arm out the drivers window and giving them 'the finger'.

Police pulled the vehicle over and noticed she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Police submitted her to a roadside test for alcohol which produced a positive result.

At Lismore Police Station the 61-year-old refused to provide police a breath analysis.

She was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offence of refusing to submit to a breath test. Her license was also suspended.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in February. #LismoreCrime

