AFP issues warning to keep kids safe online this Christmas

The Australian Federal Police is urging parents and carers to educate themselves about technology gifted to their children this holiday season. Photo: iStock.

So far this year, Australian Federal Police has charged 187 people with 1966 alleged child abuse-related offences, and with Christmas around the corner they want parents and carers to be aware of the potential dangers posed by the tech gifts in their stockings or under the tree.

The AFP recommends parents and carers supervise young people when they are playing games, communicating or watching programs, as many devices can be connected to the internet, meaning children can communicate with strangers, without the knowledge of parents.

The AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation is receiving reports of children interacting with offenders online while a parent or carer is nearby, or in the same room.

During recent search warrants, the AFP has found many images of self-produced child exploitation material, including material obtained by offenders who groomed and coerced children and young people to produce images.

Foreign law enforcement agencies are also seizing child exploitation material involving Australian victims.

Commander ACCCE and Child Protection Hilda Sirec said while the AFP was working tirelessly with our partners, around Australia and overseas to hunt down anyone who preyed on children, parents and carers needed to be engaged in their child's online activities.

"We will never give up our fight to keep children safe and we are appealing for help from parents and carers. We know this is a busy time of year, but please talk to your children about who they interact with online and what platforms, apps and games they are using."

"Supervision is not only critical to prevent an incident occurring, but can also help adults to quickly take action if something goes wrong," Commander Sirec said.

"If your child is or has been a victim, reassure them that it's not their fault and that there is help available - children and young people are never to blame for being a victim of online child sexual exploitation."

Reports of online child sexual exploitation have spiked in 2020, with perpetrators taking advantage of COVID-19 lockdowns to access and share horrific content, as well as to target children and young people who were spending an increasing amount of time online.

Those arrested this year include members of an alleged domestic online network who are accused of sexually abusing children and sharing videos and images of their crimes.

As a result of investigations, there were 134 children removed from harm, 67 domestically and 67 internationally, from July 2019 to June 2020.

Parents are advised to supervise their children.

Offenders are typically more active during school holidays and will try to groom children or obtain online child sexual exploitation material.