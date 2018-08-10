Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEAR BEACH: All of the demolition works need to be completed by the QLD Government's August 31st deadline.
NEAR BEACH: All of the demolition works need to be completed by the QLD Government's August 31st deadline. Contributed
News

GKI UPDATE: Progress on the demolition and sale of resort

Leighton Smith
by
10th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TANGIBLE progress is visible on the journey towards reviving the fortunes of Great Keppel Island and its controversial resort development.

The resort has been undergoing demolition while the developers continue discussions with potential buyers.

After demolition commenced in early May, locals shared pictures and concerns with The Morning Bulletin regarding piles of post-demolition debris at the resort.

Tower Holdings CEO Anthony Aiossa responded, sharing pictures of the dramatic transformation at the site.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The pictures show demolition contractors have been working to remove all visible signs of debris.

Positive reports were filtering through from locals, appreciative for the contractor's diligent and consultative approach.

READ: Resort demolition kick-starts Great Keppel Island project

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy was working closely with Tower Holdings to ensure they fulfil their obligations under the lease agreement.

"As part of these obligations, outstanding demolition works need to be completed by the end of August, 2018," Mrs Lauga said.

"I have been advised by the department the demolition process is well underway. This includes the removal of a number of dilapidated structures.

"Completed demolition works will stand as a significant milestone in the redevelopment of Great Keppel Island."

 

RESORT DEMOLITION: This is part of the resort captured in the recent photos which is now demolished.
RESORT DEMOLITION: This is part of the resort captured in the recent photos which is now demolished. Google Maps

With a more visually appealing resort site, Tower Holdings is better placed with plans to sell their 162-hectare portion of Great Keppel Island with an approved eco-tourist resort development featuring a beach-front hotel, 285 villas, 300 apartments, marina, retail village and commercial airstrip.

In late June, Knight Frank principal Pat O'Driscoll revealed Tower Holdings had short-listed five candidates from London, the US, two from China, and one from Australia.

READ: Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

Mr O'Driscoll said yesterday they were continuing to delve into the potential buyers who had expressed interest but with buyers in different times zones, the purchasing process was slowed down.

"We are still chatting with the parties who tabled expressions of interest and have had approaches from two other groups," Mr O'Driscoll said.

"One is not going any further and the second has the information.

"This will be back and forth a bit, hopefully it will become clearer and firm up over the coming weeks."

gki gki resort great keppel island resort great keppel island resort development tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    premium_icon Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    News LOCAL knowledge gave Dougherty Construction the winning edge in their tender for the expansion of Clarence Village

    Council hits back at Maclean parking shortfall

    premium_icon Council hits back at Maclean parking shortfall

    Council News Clarence Valley Council claims parking reduced by just 62 spaces

    HUNT FOR GLORY: Redmen aim to avenge grand final heartbreak

    HUNT FOR GLORY: Redmen aim to avenge grand final heartbreak

    Rugby Union REDMEN second grade outfit have sights set on Hastings Valley.

    Sustainable choices bring us harmony

    Sustainable choices bring us harmony

    Environment Who won the sustainability awards?

    Local Partners