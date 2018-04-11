GLADIATOR CHARGE: Lavender joins teammates in rep squad

Daniel Lavender carts the ball up during the opening round Battle of the River clash at McKittrick Park.

Daniel Lavender carts the ball up during the opening round Battle of the River clash at McKittrick Park. Amy Hodge

RUGBY LEAGUE: His black headgear has become synonymous with the reserves bench of the Grafton Ghosts first-grade side over the past two seasons, and it appears the hard work of Daniel Lavender has finally paid off.

Lavender, who led the Ghosts to the Under 18s decider last season, before turning around and coming off the bench in the first-grade grand final, has been named in the Group 2 Gladiators Under 23 representative squad for 2018.

The hard-hitting workhorse joins Ghosts first-grade teammates Dylan Collett and Mitch Gorman in the side, who have both been named for the third consecutive season.

Mitch Gorman makes a line break for the Grafton Ghosts against the Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies. Group 2 rugby league 23 April 2017 Bellingen Park Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

The Group 2 side will be coached by former Ghosts five-eighth Clint Greenshields who is understood to be excited to work with the young Ghosts trio again.

Former South Grafton Rebels junior Austin Cooper was also named in the squad and is expected to play as an impact forward in a sizeable bench rotation.

There were no Rebels players included in the squad of 18. But the South Grafton club did have something to cheer for with two players selected in the Group 2 ladies league tag squad.

Rebels captain Heidi Dalton and boom signing Shellie Long will both line up for the Group 2 squad which also includes former star 0player Kyleisha Skinner-Hookey.

The Ghosts, who entered the Group 2 ladies league tag competition for the first time this season, will also have two players in the squad with Mekeely Heron and Elle Moss selected in the side.

The Gladiators will play in a representative clash against Group 3 at Wingham Sports Ground on April 21. The ladies league tag game between the two representative squads will act as a precursor to the clash.

GROUP 2 GLADIATORS UNDER 23 SQUAD

Luke BEAUMONT (ORARA VALLEY), Damien CARRIAGE (MACKSVILLE), Dylan COLLETT (GRAFTON GHOSTS), Zac JOHNSON (NAMBUCCA HEADS), Mitch GORMAN (GRAFTON GHOSTS), Simon BRITTEN-SNOWDEN (COFFS HARBOUR), Latrell HAMPTON (SAWTELL), Josh COCKBAIN (SAWTELL), Cody BERRY (ORARA VALLEY), Cain BUNT (ORARA VALLEY), Daniel LAVENDER (GRAFTON GHOSTS), Asalemo USUMANU (SAWTELL), Joe McKAY (MACKSVILLE), Austin COOPER (SAWTELL), Alex BUNT (ORARA VALLEY), Justin HULL (NAMBUCCA HEADS), Kaji BUCHANAN (MACKSVILLE), Daniel DONOVAN (MACKSVILLE)

GROUP 2 LEAGUE TAG REPRESENTATIVE SQUAD

Jakaya HART (COFFS HARBOUR), Jade EGAR (ORARA VALLEY), Makayla HOSKINS (SAWTELL), Hanna WHITE (SAWTELL), Elyse GRAHAM (ORARA VALLEY), Kayia McINTOSH (ORARA VALLEY), Mekeely HERON (GRAFTON GHOSTS), Elle MOSS (GRAFTON GHOSTS), Shellie LONG (SOUTH GRAFTON), Alaya DONOVAN (SAWTELL), Heidi DALTON (SOUTH GRAFTON), Tamika JOHNSON (SAWTELL), Jade HANCOCK (ORARA VALLEY), Lainey PRENDERGAST (SAWTELL), Gretta SMITH (SAWTELL), Kyleisha SKINNER-HOOKEY (SAWTELL), Layley HOLTEN (COFFS HARBOUR)