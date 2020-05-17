Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA ? 2002: A photo illustration is seen off Norm Provan and Arthur Summons after the 1963 NSW Rugby League Premiership Grand Final on May 7, 2002 in Sydney, Australia. In 1963 Summons and Provan were immortalised in John O'Gready's award winning photo 'The Gladiators' which later became the model for the New South Wales Rugby League premiership trophies of the 1990s and now into th
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA ? 2002: A photo illustration is seen off Norm Provan and Arthur Summons after the 1963 NSW Rugby League Premiership Grand Final on May 7, 2002 in Sydney, Australia. In 1963 Summons and Provan were immortalised in John O'Gready's award winning photo 'The Gladiators' which later became the model for the New South Wales Rugby League premiership trophies of the 1990s and now into th
Rugby League

‘Gladiator’ immortalised on NRL trophy dies

by Dean Ritchie
17th May 2020 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEGENDARY rugby league player Arthur Summons has died.

Summons, 84, passed away at 9pm on Saturday after a long illness. He had spent a considerable amount of recent time in hospital.

Summons will have a private service this week in Wagga.

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo?

Rugby League legends Norm Provan and Arthur Summons revisit the spot on which the game’s iconic Gladiators image was taken 50 years ago.
Rugby League legends Norm Provan and Arthur Summons revisit the spot on which the game’s iconic Gladiators image was taken 50 years ago.

A dual international, summons was a proud Wagga man who played seven matches for NSW.

Summons was one half of the famous Gladiators photo, taken alongside St George skipper Norm Provan in the SCG mud after the 1963 grand final.

He was a former Kangaroos captain who remained unbeaten in the five Tests he led Australia between 1962 and 1964.

Summons was captain-coach of the 1963-64 Kangaroo squad which toured England and France.

Arthur Summons (L) started his first grade career with Western Suburbs.
Arthur Summons (L) started his first grade career with Western Suburbs.

In 2008, Summons was named in Australia's top 100 players and, in that same year, was an inaugural inductee in Wests' Hall of Fame.

He made 60 appearances for Wests and also played rugby union with Gordon. Summons was a member of three Western Suburbs grand finals sides which lost to the invincible St George side which claimed 11 successive premierships.

More Stories

arthur summons nrl rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEX FILES: Brooms Head call for second pay phone

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Brooms Head call for second pay phone

        News As Brooms Head gets 5G, 50 years ago things were a little bit different

        STICKING IT OUT: Grafton hockey prepares for imminent return

        premium_icon STICKING IT OUT: Grafton hockey prepares for imminent return

        Hockey Hockey gets ready to hit the training pitch early as Hockey Australia announces...

        Get ready to shoot some hoops in Townsend

        premium_icon Get ready to shoot some hoops in Townsend

        News Brand new facilities to play basketball, netball and tennis are on their way to...

        Lawrence mourns the loss of popular resident

        premium_icon Lawrence mourns the loss of popular resident

        Life A regular at the Lawrence Tavern until the end, Doug Lewis passed away peacefully...