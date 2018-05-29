Menu
Passengers flying in and out of Gladstone Airport have declined since 2013. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE
Gladstone airport passengers drop by 200k in four years

Tegan Annett
29th May 2018 4:30 AM

THE number of people flying in and out of Gladstone has dropped by more than 200,000 since passenger numbers peaked in 2013.

New Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities data showed during 2017 281,834 people used the airport, compared to 494,782 in 2013.

It is the lowest number of passengers for Gladstone Airport since 2010.

The number of flights has also reduced between 2013 and 2017. At the peak of the construction boom five years ago there were 10,496 flights in and out of Gladstone Airport.

Last year there were a total of 5,257, the lowest since 2009.

The data was part of a time series on Regular Public Transport services at Australian airports between 1985 and 2017.

It counted every domestic passenger who paid a fare or travelled on tickets acquired via frequent flyer schemes.

