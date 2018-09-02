Men and kids take to pole dancing lessons in droves

CENTRAL Queensland is home to a growing population of pole dancers - including men and children.

Gladstone and Rockhampton PhysiPole franchise owner and pole fitness trainer Robyn Peddlesden said there were over 300 Central Queenslanders using pole for fitness.

Her Gladstone studio opened about eight weeks ago and already has 120 pole-dancing members, including a Gladstone national champion - Steven Cragg.

Mr Cragg won the men's division at the Ignite competition in Victoria last week.

Mrs Peddlesden said competitions were held annually between PhysiPole clubs across Australia and weren't easy to win.

"There is a huge pole community out there with a lot of talented males and females who are incredibly self-disciplined," she said.

"We are all very proud of Steven."

The trainer said she found her love for pole fitness after 15 years of classical ballet dancing.

"I love dancing and I love music and that's pretty much how I found my way from classical ballet into pole fitness," she said.

"A friend recommended it and I thought if I can dance ballet it would be easy.

"It is one of the most challenging sports I have ever come across."

More than a decade later, the ballet dancer from Victoria is teaching pole fitness in Central Queensland.

"People come in and they are having so much fun learning new tricks and getting some confidence with their bodies," she said.