Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG BUST: The 80grams of ice police allege three men were in possession of and intended to distribute into Gladstone.
DRUG BUST: The 80grams of ice police allege three men were in possession of and intended to distribute into Gladstone. QLD Police
News

Gladstone men accused of $30K drug operation face court

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men accused of possessing and planning to supply $30,000 worth of meth into Gladstone had their matters mentioned in court on Tuesday.

Neil Bradley Cooper, Brett Anthony Gerhardt and Rein Jeremiah Henry were all travelling in a car from the Sunshine Coast to Miriam when intercepted by police about 9.30pm for a routine traffic check.

Police will allege about 80g of ice was found in the vehicle.

All three were arrested and taken into custody, where they have remained.

Mr Gerhardt appeared first via video link from the Capricorn Correctional Centre, intending to apply for bail, however his lawyer Jun Pepito had court matters elsewhere.

The application was adjourned to October 16.

Co-accused Mr Henry and Mr Cooper were represented by respective lawyers Rio Ramos and Cassandra Ditchfield.

Mr Henry's matters were adjourned to October 23 and Mr Cooper's to October 30.

court crime gladstone gladstone magistrates court ice accused lawyer meth police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Driver behind drug-fuelled pursuits faces court

    premium_icon Driver behind drug-fuelled pursuits faces court

    Crime GRIEF stricken after seeing his dying father and fuelled on a cocktail of methamphetamine and cocaine, Reece Clark led police on pursuits through the Valley

    • 10th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    New Ostwald Bros liquidator releases first report

    premium_icon New Ostwald Bros liquidator releases first report

    Business FTI Consulting to attempt to claw back $5 million in payments

    Text message that could land you in jail

    Text message that could land you in jail

    Crime Crackdown on those using their mobile phones to intimidate or stalk.

    Belflyer ready to climb the mountain

    premium_icon Belflyer ready to climb the mountain

    Horses Sleepless Shelton dreaming of win in $1.3m race

    Local Partners