Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Junior Miss Teen Australia Brianne Ninness, top seven senior finalist Madisyn Ninness and Danni Baker.
Junior Miss Teen Australia Brianne Ninness, top seven senior finalist Madisyn Ninness and Danni Baker. Contributed
Fashion & Beauty

Gladstone girl wins Junior Miss Teen Australia title

Jessica Perkins
by
10th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOURTEEN-year-old from Gladstone has won the title of Junior Miss Teen Australia.

Brianne Ninness said it felt "surreal" to win the junior title.

"I started crying because I didn't believe it," Brianne said.

"They called my name and I just freaked out."

Brianne said she wasn't expecting the win after taking out the best active wear category.

There were four juniors and four seniors from each state who competed at nationals.

Brianne said she had only been modelling for about two years.

Madisyn Ninness and Danni Baker also competed at nationals and Madisyn placed in the top seven seniors.

Top seven senior finalist Madisyn Ninness, 18, and Junior Miss Teen Australia Brianne Ninness, 14.
Top seven senior finalist Madisyn Ninness, 18, and Junior Miss Teen Australia Brianne Ninness, 14. Jessica Perkins

The three girls competed at state level in June before qualifying for nationals and Madisyn qualified as "People's Choice" following the state competition.

She said she was "gobsmacked" that Australia chose her to go through to nationals.

"It was hard to try and believe that out of all of the girls that could've gone through, people wanted me to go through - just a little Gladstone girl."

"It was literally Australia's pick...which was incredible to try and get my head around."

Danni Baker won the junior regional and state level competitions, and qualified for nationals but didn't place.

Brianne won a trip to Fiji next year and Madisyn hopes to win a wildcard to participate in the Miss World Supermodel international competition in Hawaii next year.

miss teen australia miss teen australia 2019 modelling modelling competition runway 7 boutique
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Who will win the GDSC Ramornie Handicap?

    VOTE NOW: Who will win the GDSC Ramornie Handicap?

    Horses Cast your vote PLUS all you need to know about today

    • 10th Jul 2019 11:49 AM
    Bashed in a South Grafton shopping aisle

    premium_icon Bashed in a South Grafton shopping aisle

    Crime Bad batch of methadone blamed for savage assault

    IN COURT: Five people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Five people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 10

    Celebrating a century

    premium_icon Celebrating a century

    News Family and friends gather for a very special lady

    • 10th Jul 2019 12:00 PM