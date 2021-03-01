Gladys’s swipe at vaccine rollout issue

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has taken a swipe at the federal government. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has taken a swipe at the federal government. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

NSW has not been given enough information to plan its vaccine rollout properly, according to the state premier who is pleading for the federal government to provide more clarity.

Gladys Berejiklian said health officials had only be able to plan a few weeks ahead because authorities at a federal level had not delivered enough information.

"We'd like some certainty," she told reporters on Monday.

"This is the issue … we'd like to know as soon as possible how many does NSW is receiving.

"Our teams are ready and willing to step up and increase our capacity, we just need to know what we are getting beyond week four."

NSW has entered week two of its vaccine rollout, with the premier confirming more than 10,000 people had received the jab so far.

She said frontline workers were willing to "step up" and provide more vaccinations than initially anticipated.

But this is challenging, given the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines need to be treated entirely differently, the premier said.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't require the refrigeration (temperatures and storage requirements) rates that Pfizer does," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Logistically they are different and the states need to be able to plan and gear up.

"Timely information on how many doses we are receiving would really assist us in being able to get the vaccine to as many of our citizens as soon as possible."

The nation's COVID vaccine stocks more than doubled on Sunday after the first vials of the AstraZeneca jab arrived at Sydney Airport.

The premier wants more clarity around how many doses the state is receiving. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

An Emirates plane carrying 300,000 doses of the vaccine touched down about 9.30am.

Earlier Scott Morrison said the new vaccine would undergo the same rigorous TGA process undertaken for the Pfizer vaccine.

He said the arrival meant authorities could scale up the rollout to priority groups, including elderly Australians and frontline workers.

"Most Australians will receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, with the rollout of these due to commence from March 8, provided they clear the TGA's rigorous batch testing process," the Prime Minister said.

"Australia is in a unique position because importantly this vaccine gives us the ability to manufacture onshore.

"Every Australian who wishes to be vaccinated will be able to receive a vaccine this year."

Originally published as Gladys's swipe at vaccine rollout issue