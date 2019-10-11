Glam air hostie’s ‘unfortunate’ side to job

It sounds like the ultimate job. Travelling to various parts of the world without paying for it.

But a glamorous air hostess says while her job comes with some incredible perks - like free hotels and food while staying abroad - there is a downside to her role.

Taking to YouTube for an in-depth Q&A about her role as a flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic, Evelin Martin from London answered a number of burning questions her social media fanbase had about her job in the sky.

The stunning air hostess said while she loved her job, it could be very lonely.

When asked if there was a downside to her job and whether she feels lonely travelling the world as part of her role, the 22-year-old said the isolation had "upset" her in the past.

"It can be a really lonely job unfortunately," she said.

"When I started I didn't really know what to expect, and I just knew I was very lucky to just fly to all these amazing places.

"But it did mean I had to go to all these places on my own because I didn't know the crew or the crew had other plans.

Ms Martin said the perks outweighed the negatives.

"One day I was sitting in my hotel room in New York and I had the most amazing view overlooking the Empire State Building and all of New York, and I thought no way I have to experience all of this on my own? And I did get a bit upset. But it is what it is."

Ms Martin said after years of working as part of a cabin crew, she had now developed her own routine to avoid feeling isolated.

"I've been flying with this company for nearly two years now and I've kinda developed my own routine," she said.

"I don't really feel that lonely anymore."

Ms Martin said the perks of her job far outweighed any negatives, with free hotels and compensation for food all taken care of by her employer.

The glamorous air hostess has 8000 followers on Instagram.

When asked about how life outside of the cabin once she reaches a destination, Ms Martin said most expenses were paid for.

"The company we work for take care of our hotel rooms, so we're very, very lucky," she explained. "That's not just my airline, every airline does that."

"Sometimes we get to stay in really amazing places. Sometimes we have to stay a bit less central.

"(With food) it's different every trip, but we get a card that's loaded with cash and adjusted for how expensive the area is and how many nights you're there for - it's sort of paid for basically."

The glamorous air hostess did a 15-minute Q&A about her job.

However, Ms Martin said there was one catch most people didn't realise when it came to what the company would cover.

"I wish we got free flights," she said.

"We get a couple of 'free flights' every year, where you just pay the taxes on them. We get about seven of them a year, they are going to be stand by. All the passengers get on before you, and if there's space we get on. If there's not, we get rolled onto the next flight."

The British air hostess said the best bit about her job was the travel.

She is an air hostess with Virgin Atlantic and says she’s now developed a routine to avoid feeling lonely.