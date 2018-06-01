Teen’s awful paramedic assault

Leilani Clarke assaulted a paramedic in March who she called a 'white dog'.

A GLAMOROUS teenage environmentalist assaulted a paramedic who was taking her to hospital after she was found sleeping in a store front.

Leilani Opal Clarke, 19, spat on a police officer and shoved a male paramedic in an ambulance after screaming "f**k you white dogs. I'm smart not dumb".

"I got three more degrees than you'll ever have," Clarke shouted.

Clarke, who was studying environmental science degree at Sunshine Coast University but now lives in Sydney, has previously been convicted in Queensland for assaulting police.

According to police facts, police and ambulance officers responded to a report about 4am on March 18 of a female being physically assaulted.

They went to Parramatta Road, Annandale and found Clarke sleeping in the alcove of a store front.

When officers asked Clarke a standard "what is the day, month, year" question to test her state of mind, she responded, "We are in the 36th month and it's Tuesday". March 18 was a Sunday.

Clarke was told she would be taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for tests, and walked to the ambulance and lay down on the stretcher.

After swearing at 30-year-old paramedic Matthew Wood, she sat up on the stretcher.

As Mr Wood "tried to calm her by raising his hands to her to lie back", Clarke pushed him in the chest with both hands causing him to fall back.

Mr Wood "felt immediate pain in the chest".

Police entered the ambulance and handcuffed Clarke and the paramedics applied mechanical restraints to her legs.

As this was happening, Clarke spat on the floor of the ambulance and when a constable took her by the arms and shoulders to assist in restraining, Clarke spat on his right forearm.

Paramedics sedated Clarke with 10mg of the antipsychotic drug Droperidol and took her to hospital.

In Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, Clarke unsuccessfully applied to have charges of assault police in the execution of their duty and common assault dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

"The facts in this matter are quite serious," Magistrate Jacqueline Milledge told the court.

"[It is] a prevalent offence that paramedics are interfered with. It's very clear Ms Clarke was the one being looked at.

"She pushed him to the chest and he fell backwards and felt pain … further spitting on the floor of the ambulance.

"Once restrained there is also the aspect of the assault on the officer. I have concerns about substance abuse."

Ms Milledge told Clarke that she would be sentenced at her next court appearance and to undergo a community corrections assessment.

"I am not suggesting that anyone is going to send you to jail. It might simply be a bond."

In April, Clarke pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court in Queensland to public nuisance, assaulting and obstructing police, and drug possession.

A member of the Fraser Coast Butchulla indigenous community, Clarke had previously aspired to organising a festival for her culture.

On January 27 this year, Clarke attacked police and security guards SmokeNleather nightclub in Hervey Bay while drunk, the Fraser Coast Chronicle reported.

The court heard that when police arrived to arrest Clarke, she had to be chased down the road and then forcefully put into the vehicle.

At the watch house, Clarke said "f*** off you slut" to an officer before kicking them.

She was also in possession of marijuana.

Her defence lawyer said Clarke had no memory of the incident and had been experiencing difficulties and drinking heavily.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said that it was Clarke's third time in court for that type of offence, fined her $1200 and recorded a conviction.

Clarke will be sentenced in Sydney's Downing Centre on July 10.

