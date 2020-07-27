A real estate sales assistant and former aspiring model has narrowly avoided jail after being caught supplying ice for her drug trafficker boyfriend.

Ximena Maria Mercedes Uzabeaga, 25, and her ex-boyfriend Joshua Mark Cowan were two of more than 100 people charged as part of Operation Papa Jersey – a year-long investigation into ice trafficking in the Mackay region.

Uzabeaga faced Brisbane District Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to three charges of supplying methylamphetamine in 2018.

Cowan was alleged by police to be the head of a trafficking syndicate and is due to be sentenced later this year.

Ximena Maria Mercedes Uzabeaga has ‘returned to normal law-abiding life’ a court was told.

Barrister Malcolm Harrison said Uzabeaga had two kids with Cowan but had not seen him for two years and he had since married another woman.

“She did make a poor choice in life in taking up with Mr Cowan,” Mr Harrison said.

“She was effectively acting for Mr Cowan on a very limited basis but there is no suggestion that she was organising the supplies.

“She’s returned to a normal law-abiding life.”

Mr Harrison said Uzabeaga was working at a Stafford real estate agency as a sales assistant and a profile on Star Now showed that she had worked as a part-time model with the Gold Coast based company Model Management Australia.

Judge Leanne Clare said given Uzabeaga’s limited period of offending and her lack of criminal history, she could atone for her offending with a hefty term of community service.

“You have come so close to jail today,” Judge Clare said.

“Your boyfriend was a major drug trafficker and you lived with him and you knew what he was doing and you agreed to help him in three separate sales.”

Uzabeaga was sentenced to two years’ jail, suspended immediately for four years.

She was ordered to serve 200 hours of community service.

Originally published as Glamorous would-be-model’s drug downfall