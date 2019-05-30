Glen Innes prison escapee arrested

AN alleged escapee from a Glen Innes correctional facility has been arrested.

The 27-year-old man was reported missing from the facility on the Gwydir Highway, near Glen Innes on Tuesday morning.

About 3.45pm yesterday officers from New England Police District located the man in dense bushland 70km east of Glen Innes on the Gwydir Highway.

He was arrested and taken to Glen Innes Police Station where he was charged with inmate escape from lawful custody.

He was refused bail to appear at Armidale Local Court today.

Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.