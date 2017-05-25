Glenn Innes escapee found

A MAN who was on the run for a week after escaping from the Glenn Innes Correction Centre has been found more than 3000km away in the Northern Territory on Monday.

During the night of Monday May 15 2017, the 33-year-old man escaped from the Glen Innes Correctional Centre on the Gwydir Highway at Glen Innes.

On Monday, the man presented himself at Alice Springs Police Station.

On Tuesday May 23, detectives from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit travelled to Alice Springs and applied for, and were granted, the extradition of the man back to New South Wales.

The man was extradited back to New South Wales on Wednesday and taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

He has been charged with inmate escape from lawful custody and steal motor vehicle and appeared before Central Local Court yesterday.