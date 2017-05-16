Prison escapee on the run

POLICE are searching for a man who escaped from a minimum security correctional centre in the New England region of New South Wales last night.

Sometime during the night, 33-year-old Richard Norrie escaped from the Glen Innes Correctional Centre on the Gwydir Highway.

He is believed to have run off from the centre and has not been seen since.

Norrie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with black hair, medium build, and is 171cm tall.

If anyone knows of Norrie's whereabouts, they are urged not to approach him and to phone Triple Zero immediately.