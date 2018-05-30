Maxwell puts hand up to lead Stars

StarsÕ Glenn Maxwell cuts during Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars at the SCG. Picture. Phil Hillyard

GLENN Maxwell has thrust his hat firmly in the ring and wants to captain the Melbourne Stars after the departure of John Hastings.

The Stars will carry a new-look playing list in to next summer's Big Bash with the likely addition of proven international performers Dwayne Brave and leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

But Hastings, a foundation player with the green team, only lasted one season as skipper and joins a list of exiting players which includes Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and James Faulkner.

Victorian skipper Peter Handscomb looms as a potential replacement as captain but Maxwell, who captained the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier league in 2017, confirmed he has strong leadership ambitions.

The now 29-year-old said his experience playing around the world in the Australian team and in T20 leagues left him well placed to help guide the all-new Stars to a BBL title.

"I do have leadership aspirations and I have enjoyed the opportunities I have had to be captain. I thoroughly enjoyed it in the IPL," Maxwell told the Herald Sun.

"If there is an opportunity to be captain, I'll certainly take it."

Maxwell only had three days at home after his IPL stint this season before heading to England with the Aussie one-day team, and won't meet with Stars officials to discuss their plans until he gets back.

Glenn Maxwell training with the Australian ODI squad before heading to England.

The potential availability of South African great AB de Villiers was a talking point among the Aussies at the IPL and, Maxwell said he "dropped hints" to the legendary batsman about joining him at the Stars.

"I dropped hints to see if he was free and available for sure," Maxwell said.

"We'd certainly take him if he wanted to come."

Maxwell said he was "frustrated" by his own performance in the IPL this year, managing just 169 runs in 14 games for the Delhi Daredevils, who finished last.

But he also said he had put it behind him and felt ready to dish it up to England in the five-match series which begins at The Oval on June 13.

"I feel really good. We had a centre wicket (match) in Brisbane last weekend and I played really well, I was able to bat a nice period of time against some of our top bowlers," Maxwell said.

"I am not thinking about the IPL any more, it's been and gone … there is plenty of cricket to come for the rest of the year."