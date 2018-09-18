Late penalty drama sees Saints, Brighton share points

GLENN MURRAY inflicted more pain on Southampton with a last-gasp penalty as Brighton came back from the dead.

Saints looked on course for their first home victory of the season thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's wonderstrike and a Danny Ings spot-kick.

But Shane Duffy headed one back and then was brought down by James Ward-Prowse in the final minute.

Murray, who had netted four goals in his last five starts against Saints, coolly slotted in from 12 yards to earn a shock point for Albion.

It came as a hammer blow to Southampton chief Mark Hughes, who last week claimed the 'straitjacket' that his side wore at home when he took over in March had finally gone.

That came after almost four months without a St Mary's league victory when the Welshman arrived - but they have only won one since and that was last season.

Victory looked to be in the bag when Ings' spot-kick added to Hojbjerg's brilliant 30-yard effort which would have pleased the king of wondergoals Matt le Tissier who was sitting up in the stands alongside England boss Gareth Southgate.

But Le God will have been unimpressed with - but not surprised - by the manner his team threw away what would have been a third straight win in all competitions.

That run had begun with a 1-0 victory at the Amex in the Carabao Cup last month.

With creative spark Pascal Gross sidelined, Brighton came to frustrate here at first with five in midfield and it was an unsurprisingly tight first 20 minutes.

But a neat bit of skill from Nathan Redmond to find some space and pick out Ings, who had a prodded effort deflected wide, kickstarted Saints' dominance of the first half.

Ings finally looks fit again after his three years of injury hell at Liverpool and had two goals in three starts for his new club heading into this clash.

The Winchester lad almost broke the deadlock when his shot was cleared off the line by Anthony Knockaert after some penalty-box pinball.

Then came the goal of the game as a weak cross from Elyounoussi was headed by Dunk to Hojbjerg at least 30 yards out.

The 23-year-old then showed skills which explained why he once played for Bayern Munich as he trapped the ball and blasted a devastating, swerving effort into the far corner.

Hughes, partial to a superstrike during his playing days, applauded as Hojbjerg was mobbed by his team-mates.

The goal spelled a disastrous statistical omen for Albion as in their 42 previous Premier League games, they had never won a game after going a goal down.

Chris Hughton knew his side were up against it as he watched a promising run from Yves Bissouma curtailed by Wesley Hoedt's brave sliding tackle on the edge of the area.

Danny Ings slots home a penalty for the Saints.

Knockaert threatened a long-range scorcher himself after the break but his blast was parried by Alex McCarthy.

The game looked over as a contest just after the hour as Gaetean Bong tripped Ings in the area.

The 26-year-old had missed FOUR of his last seven Premier League penalties but made no mistake by firing into the corner.

Yet Albion hit back instantly as Duffy lost his international colleague marker Long to head home Knockaert's free-kick.

And the comeback was complete at the death as sub Ward-Prowse brought down Duffy, allowing Murray to grab a share of the spoils.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.