Glenreagh pool. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner
Council News

Glenreagh pool plan considered

25th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
A PLAN to put the Glenreagh pool in community hands after a recommended closure is one step closer to fruition.

Last week's Clarence Valley Council meeting recommended to the full council Glenreagh Progress Association be able to present its plan for the pool to March's councillor workshop.

The contract for the Glenreagh pool ends on June 30, and as part of the council's Fit for the Future review, it was resolved the council either lease or dispose of the pool. This was expected to create an saving of $64,339 in 2019/20.

Council director of works and civil Troy Anderson said a motion was made to recommend to note the association's submission and invite the group to present the proposal to the March councillor workshop.

The pool plan also includes a plan for the nearby tennis courts in Glenreagh. The pool, which opened in 1959, has a 16x7m pool and a baby pool 3.5m in diameter.

In 2017/18, 2425 people used the pool, up from 1997 in 2016/2017.

The motion was passed unanimously, and will be considered at this week's full meeting.

