Glenreagh's last-ditch plan to save historic railway station

GLENREAGH residents will make a last-ditch attempt to save their historic railway station from demolition later this week.

A meeting has been called for Saturday to discuss the feasibillity of restoring the site and making an application to the Australian Rail Track Corporation to restore the station site to the community.

The convenvor of the meeting, Glenreagh resident Brian Leedham, said ARTC had refused to renew a lease on the land earlier this year and declared it to be operational.

But since then he had learned ARTC was prepared to consider offers.

"They said they will consider leasing to an incorporated group with the financial means to achieve its aims,” he said.

"We will need to form an incorporated body and look at ways we can raise money.

"The meeting on May 26 will be the first step in this process.”

Mr Leedham was not too disappointed at the failure of an earlier meeting to attract support.

"We had a meeting set down for April, but we later learned that date clashed with Steamfest in Maitland, so a lot of people who would be interested were not available,” he said.

He said the Glenreagh Mountain Railway, which is a separate organisation based at the Recreation Ground in West Glenreagh, was interested in obtaining some of the structures on the site, like the water towers and turntables, but not maintaining the station building.

Mr Leedham said the meeting would take place in the School of Arts Hall at 10am.