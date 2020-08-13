Gliders helped back into the sky after devastating fires

Rescued from last year's Glenreagh fires, Ryan the squirrel glider at just 13g.

WILDLIFE Information Rescue and Education have received a $15,000 donation from Newcastle Permanent’s employee donation program, with half the money set to go towards a glider rehabilitation centre in the Clarence Valley.

Following the devastating bushfires last summer, Newcastle Permanent’s people selected the wildlife rescue group as part of this round of donations, in preparation for the upcoming bushfire season.

WIRES will invest half the donation into building a glider flight rehabilitation aviary in Clarence Valley, to provide a safe haven for gliders that have been injured in the fires.

The other half will be granted to Hunter Wildlife Rescue, who will use the funds to train more volunteers ahead of the upcoming bushfire season, enabling the not-for-profit to continue their great work of rescuing and rehabilitation of wildlife.

WIRES CEO, Leanne Taylor said they were appreciative to receive the funds.

“WIRES would like to thank the staff at Newcastle Permanent for their generous donation following the terrible bushfires,” Ms Taylor said.

“The support will fund the building of a much needed glider aviary and allow local volunteers to fully rehabilitate the many gliders that come into care, which is a critical component of the prerelease process.”

Vickii Lett is a glider carer for WIRES and will be working at the aviary.

“We rescue many types of gliders in the Clarence Valley area, including threatened species such as squirrel gliders and greater gliders,” Ms Lett said.

“This purpose built rehabilitation aviary will give our rescued gliders the time and space they require to rebuild strength and allow us to nurse them to full health before their release back into the wild.”

Rescued from last year's Glenreagh fires, the squirrel glider Ryan was nursed back to health at the WIRES Glider Flight Rehabilitation Aviary and weighed 158g before his release.

The contribution comes from Newcastle Permanent’s employee donation program CommunityAssist – that gives more than $65,000 to charities each year.

CommunityAssist enables employees to donate funds directly from their pay to local charities. Employees nominate and vote for the charities who will share the funds raised from the program.

Newcastle Permanent also donated $15,000 to the RFS from this round of CommunityAssist.

Newcastle Permanent CEO, Bernadette Inglis, commended her team and said the bushfires early this year were devastating.

“It is wonderful to see our people rally behind their local communities and present these worthy charities with much needed funding to enable them to purchase necessary equipment, provide training in the lead up to this year’s bushfire season and continue their vital work in helping to keep our communities safe,” Ms Inglis said.

Newcastle Permanent’s CommunityAssist has now provided more than $800,000 since it began in 1997.

