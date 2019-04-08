Glitter Girl gives hockey team a touch of sparkle

ADDING SPARKLE: Stella Skeels (left) and Georgia Skeels are excited to have Glitter Girl on board as a sponsor for their first season.

A JUNIOR hockey team had a little extra sparkle on the field for the first game of the season, thanks to a special new sponsor.

Gold coast company Glitter Girl, with 11-year-old Sophia Rizzo at the helm, stepped up to sponsor the Village Green Angels junior hockey team in their first season.

Sophia said it is important to encourage girls to be fit and look after their bodies.

She has a little more on her plate than most children, splitting her time between school, cheerleading and being the face of her brand.

In her own words she is spreading "happiness one speck of glitter at a time".

And along the way gets plenty of help from her parents.

"I do half of it because I have to go to school. My dad does the website stuff cause I don't know that yet, and Mum does more of the business stuff," she said.

"I do all the making the glitter and choosing it."

The Village Green Angels junior hockey team got all glittered up for a visit from their new sponsor Glitter Girl on the weekend. Kathryn Lewis

Coming up to its second birthday, Glitter Girl is a store that sells "everything for unicorns all around the world" but without "harming the dolphins".

The biodegradable glitter is made entirely from plant-based ingredients with no plastic, "because plastic is not as good for the skin, and I wanted to help the planet and the environment", Sophia said

Angels manager N'Dea Skeels said: "Having Glitter Girl on board, it's been that bit more special and helped get a few extra things for the club.

"It helps the girls get involved, it's fun as well, it's age appropriate for the girls," Ms Skeels said.

She said it was inspiring for the team to see a young girl achieve so much.

"It lets them know they can do anything they put their mind to, they can put their mind to something and go for it," she said.