Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Global average temperature hits new record

24th Sep 2019 7:42 AM

 

The global average temperature is set to rise to at least 1.2 to 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, a World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) official says.

"Basically we are on track to reach at least 1.2-1.3 degrees Celsius (above pre-industrial levels) over the next five years," said Omar Baddour, WMO senior scientific officer, in response to a Reuters question on Monday.

The comments came after the UN agency released a report on Sunday showing that the period from 2015-2019 is set to be the warmest five-year period on record, rising by 0.2 degrees Celsius over 2011-2015.

 

More Stories

Show More
climate climate change editors picks global average temperature record temperatures weather

Top Stories

    'It just started rolling, I couldn't jump back in'

    premium_icon 'It just started rolling, I couldn't jump back in'

    News Motorists have been given a stark reminder this afternoon never to forget the handbrake.

    Crime Stoppers Renew appeal for Yamba woman

    Crime Stoppers Renew appeal for Yamba woman

    Crime There's someone out there who knows who's responsible for her death

    • 24th Sep 2019 8:23 AM
    Shock $170k dental bill leaves patients out of pocket

    premium_icon Shock $170k dental bill leaves patients out of pocket

    Health Orthodontist leaves gaping hole in patients' finances.

    BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    premium_icon BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    Crime Police fined 80 cyclists over weekend for not wearing helmet