Meghan Markle: Global fury over Karl’s 60 Mins story

Meghan Markle is the focus of this week’s episode of 60 Minutes. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

Meghan Markle is the focus of this week’s episode of 60 Minutes. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

60 Minutes has been slammed internationally for interviewing far right British commentator Katie Hopkins for its upcoming "hit piece" on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

But Hopkins seems to be lapping up the attention.

The segment, which hasn't even aired yet, has been the source of fury since its promo aired, with many labelling it the product of a "witch hunt" on the duchess.

The explosive promo released on Wednesday promised to delve into how the duchess of Sussex's bad PR is causing a "royal crisis" - and how the former actress went from "adored to insufferable" in less than a year.

Snippets from the episode show Karl Stefanovic interviewing British TV personalities Lizzie Cundy and Katie Hopkins - and the decision to include the latter has caused uproar online.

However Katie Hopkins has been undeterred by the criticism, tweeting that it was "not bad for a woman without a platform or media voice" to be "trending in Australia and UK".

#KatieHopkins Trending in Australia and U.K.



Not bad for a woman without a platform or media voice for #wrongthink pic.twitter.com/cbJsCVwSGP — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 5, 2019

For clarity. This is NOT a picture of me.



I act the fawning bride WAY better than this #KatieHopkins #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/mmAG25anlw — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 5, 2019

Hopkins has been routinely labelled "racist" and a "bigot" for her views about immigrants in British media, making headlines for comparing migrants to cockroaches.

Katie Hopkins self-identifies as “the biggest b*tch in Britain” during the 60 Minutes promo. Picture: Getty.

The former Sun and Daily Mail columnist, who appeared on the British version of The Apprentice, also made headlines for her tweet after the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017.

She tweeted that "we need a final solution" to the terrorism problem, later deleting the post.

Hopkins has labelled Meghan a "budget Princess Di" in the past, but in the 60 Minutes promo, she appears to launch a vicious verbal attack on the duchess.

"Meghan Markle is the biggest hypocrite there is," she tells Stefanovic, further describing the former actress as a "no one".

Smiling to Stefanovic as she tells him she's "the biggest b*tch in Britain", Hopkins later adds: "There she is in her one shoulder dress being 'glowing', because all she does is 'glow' … Abdicate. Off you go."

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil, who was recently featured in the Duchess of Sussex-edited British Vogue special edition, tweeted her disgust at the "trash" piece.

If you have to bring in Katie Hopkins, you’re scraping the absolute bottom of the barrel, So immediately we can dismiss this trash “entertainment” as *any* form of “journalism.” Are there any POC in this doc other than the woman being bullied? WHERE’S THE DOC ON ANDREW THE PEDO? https://t.co/wXqJ7HTe6c — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 5, 2019

Meanwhile, screen icon Mia Farrow dismissed it as "smug racist babble".

With all due respect- this smug racist babble is appalling, idiotic, distressing and disgusting. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2019

Toronto-based royal watcher Patricia Treble tweeted a response to Hopkins' inclusion in the segment, writing: "@60Mins (the Australian show) interviewed KATIE HOPKINS about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. For those who don't know, Hopkins has pushed the 'white genocide' conspiracy theory, calls migrants 'cockroaches' plus other vile hatred."

.@60Mins (the Australian show) interviewed KATIE HOPKINS about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



For those who don't know, Hopkins has pushed the "white genocide" conspiracy theory, calls migrants "cockroaches" plus other vile hatred. https://t.co/1WJfskWo0G — Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) September 4, 2019

UK-based journalist Arvind Hickman wrote: "Does @60Mins realise how despised Katie Hopkins is in the UK and what her claim to fame is? When did she ever become an expert on the Royal family or anything British, other than UK bigotry? This is a really, really embarrassing oversight by Nine's flagship current affairs show."

Does @60Mins realise how despised Katie Hopkins is in the UK and what her claim to fame is? When did she ever become an expert on the Royal family or anything British, other than UK bigotry? This is a really, really embarrassing oversight by Nine's flagship current affairs show. — Arvind Hickman (@ArvindHickman) September 5, 2019

Others echoed the same sentiment.

Oh dear. Click bait tv this at its lowest. Australia, imagine an angry troll under a bridge spewing hate, that’s Katie Hopkins. https://t.co/ufMBv8QJu3 — Christian O'Connell (@OC) September 5, 2019

The trailer, which also promises to delve into the "scandal, abuse and … lies" surrounding Meghan's time as a royal, has been criticised as an attempt to "character assassinate" and "bully" Prince Harry's wife.

Fans of the show also complained about the "bullying" nature of the promo, with feedback including: "60 Minutes, come on! A story on how much people hate Meghan Markle? Disgusting."

"Running out of stories there, 60 Minutes … Seems you guys haven't warmed to Meghan so you're feeling the need to character assassinate her and Harry … Sad reflection on your reporters," said one person.

"This is why Harry is so protective of his wife, so she does not go through what his mother went through. Get off her back and leave them alone," another user wrote.

"Oh, here we go again! This witch hunt is as bad as what happened to Diana. You won't stop until you've done irreparable damage."

"We tell our children not to bully others. Grown ups should be ashamed of themselves."

The 60 Minutes' official Twitter page received similar backlash:

Wow. This is what passes as entertainment in Australia? Disgusting. — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) September 4, 2019

She hasn't lost her sparkle but it appears #60minutes has. Looks like you interviewed #nobodies to put together a non story. 🙄 — 💖Breast Cancer Survivor 😥 Julie Library (@julie_library) September 4, 2019

News.com.au has reached out to Nine for comment.

The Meghan Markle feature will air during Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes on Nine.

Worth thinking about the fact Katie Hopkins cannot get *any* work in the UK media.



Like, I mean she literally cannot get booked on TV or in newspapers, anymore.



Can get on Australian TV though. https://t.co/S3bZtJCNvT — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) September 5, 2019