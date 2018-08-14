Tech giants to reveal GPS data to help catch criminals

Companies that fail to comply could be slapped with fines of up to $10 million, and individuals face $50,000 fines and up to five years behind bars.

Companies that fail to comply could be slapped with fines of up to $10 million, and individuals face $50,000 fines and up to five years behind bars.

GLOBAL tech giants including Apple and Google will be forced to hand over GPS data from mobile phones to help police track and catch terrorists and paedophiles.

Australia's spy and law enforcement agencies will also be given powers to compel tech companies to reveal what phone apps criminals are using, and to allow them to read private messages on internet-based games such as Fortnite and Minecraft.

Companies that fail to comply could be slapped with fines of up to $10 million, and individuals face $50,000 fines and up to five years behind bars.

But the Turnbull Government has softened its plans to force companies to unlock encrypted messages, instead ­relying on platforms such as Whatsapp, Wickr and Facebook to help authorities navigate existing security flaws.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has softened plans to force companies to unlock encrypted messages. Picture Gary Ramage

Companies would only be forced to decrypt data when there was an existing ability to open the private messages.

Cyber Security Minister Angus Taylor said it was vital to ensure Australia's laws reflect the rapid take-up of online communications.

"Our first priority is keeping Australians safe and these measures will go a long way to ensure that criminals cannot hide," he said.

Australian Minister for Cybersecurity Angus Taylor said the measures will go a long way to ensure that criminals cannot hide.

The sweeping reforms will increase the number of tech companies authorities can lean on for help collecting evidence. Currently authorities do not have agreement to work with smaller companies, which are increasingly being exploited by criminals.

The changes will also close loopholes in surveillance laws to allow law enforcement agencies to copy and delete files when accessing computers and phones.

Officers have reported watching data such as child pornography being deleted in front of their eyes - but have been powerless to copy it under existing laws.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. Picture: AP

Mr Taylor said companies would not be forced to build new encryption keys because it was important law-abiding Australians had confidence their personal information would be protected.

"We do want to ensure that citizens and businesses can protect their data from criminals using encryption (but) we do need to ensure criminals have nowhere to hide. We've carefully drafted these laws to get that balance right," he said.

"If a company can already decrypt, then we ask them to and typically they will help us. If they don't have the capacity to decrypt then we're not asking them to build that."

Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

The government concedes it will still need help from foreign governments to prosecute online criminals offshore.

And authorities will be forced to publicly reveal how many warrants are issued to help them obtain data.