Global visitors at convention

Caitlan Charles | 6th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
Anthony Catt, President of the AVES International Parrot Convention.
Anthony Catt, President of the AVES International Parrot Convention.

SINCE he was a small boy, Anthony Catt has loved parrots.

Hailing from Newcastle, Mr Catt brought his love of parrots to the Clarence Valley for the bi-annual AVES International Parrot Convention.

"The convention is to get together parrot breeders from all over the world and share ideas on various breeding techniques for breeding parrots, various birds and conservation issues,” Mr Catt said.

Now an owner of upwards of 160 cages of birds, Mr Catt is an avid lover and enjoys the opportunity to learn from people as passionate as himself.

"With conventions like this, you always learn, it doesn't matter how long you've kept animals, wildlife, birds for, you never stop learning,” he said.

"Every year there are new guides developed, there are new techniques to breed stuff, with this happening every second year you always tend to learn something.

"A lot of the people who attend the conference come to learn dietary requirements, a lot of different techniques on breeding, cage size, hand-rearing. People like to keep up to date with the latest techniques in hand-rearing and raising birds by hand.”

The convention is an opportunity to meet breeders from all over the world who specialise in different things.

"The thing that attracts people Australia wide and internationally every year (we hold it),” he said.

"I've only missed two of the 13 conventions along the way.

"It's a great way to network and meet new breeders, exchange different ideas, catch up with old acquaintances and people you don't see, especially over seas people they come out and catch up with friends from previous conventions.”

Mr Catt wanted to thank Noddy Connors her work with the conference at the South Grafton Ex-Serivcemen's Club.

Grafton Daily Examiner
