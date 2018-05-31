GLOBETROTTER: Marsh in right frame for world titles

FLYING HIGH: Clarence Valley BMX star Tahlia Marsh (left) is ready to jet off to the small Eurasian nation of Azerbaijan this week for the UCI BMX World Championships.

FLYING HIGH: Clarence Valley BMX star Tahlia Marsh (left) is ready to jet off to the small Eurasian nation of Azerbaijan this week for the UCI BMX World Championships. Tadii McLean/BMX Australia

BMX: Emergent Clarence Valley BMX star Tahlia Marsh is ready to spread her wings as she jets to the opposite side of the world this weekend for the UCI BMX World Championships which start Tuesday.

Marsh will join Olympians Anthony Dean and Lauren Reynolds, as well as rising superstar Saya Sakakibara, in a 104-strong Australian team for the titles in Azerbaijan.

Marsh will travel to the Azerbaijan capital of Baku for the five day competition that begins on June 5 and is set to compete in the 15yrs-girls 20 inch event, as well as the 16 & under girls cruiser category.

It is the second year in a row that Marsh has earned selection for the world titles after travelling to the Unites States for the event in last year.

Last year she crashed out of both disciplines at the semi-final stage, but next week the 15-year-old is determined to go one step further.

"I feel ready, I am nervous but I am excited as well,” Marsh said. "Training-wise I feel fit and strong and I have done all I can.”

Clarence Valley BMX Club member Tahlia Marsh at last year's UCI BMX World Championships in the US.

Since she earned selection for the Australian team back in March, Marsh has trained five days a week in the gym as well as two sessions on the track each week.

Juggling the training workload and her schooling has not been easy but she has made it work.

"Some mornings I have had to get up at 5.30am, others 6.30, it just depends on what training I am doing,” she said.

"(The world championships) is such a big event and I want to do the best I can, that has meant I have put in all the extra efforts.

"My goal is just to go as hard as I possibly can, after that anything can happen.”

Australia's national team manager and 2008 Olympian Luke Madill said it was a wonderful achievement for Marsh to be headed around the globe for BMX's international showpiece.

"As a club, Clarence Valley is doing a great job of preparing its riders and credit must go to everyone who has contributed to getting Tahlia over to Baku in top shape,” Madill said.

"Tahlia is a talent who has been consistently showing her skills over the last few years and I am looking forward to seeing her race the best in the world.”

Marsh's travel to the world championships has been assisted by dual Olympian Caroline Buchanan via her Buchanan Next Gen initiative that was created in 2013 to assist young women with an opportunity to pursue their careers as professional BMX riders.

Marsh took out the $3000 scholarship at the Australian National Championships in Bunbury, WA back in March where she finished with with two minor placings.

But the junior track star has also been well-supported by funding initiatives through the CVBMX Club.

"I am so grateful for the support from the whole Clarence Valley community,” she said. "To know they are behind me, it just gives me that extra push on the start line.”

Marsh will land in Azerbaijan early tomorrow, and will have two practice days before she races on Tuesday and Thursday.

She will also have four non-competition days to explore the nation's capital Baku, something she is quite excited to get the opportunity to do.

"I had never heard of the country before this, so it will be a new experience,” she said.