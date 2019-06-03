Gloomy skies don't deter crowds at The Castle

Bird's eye view of the iconic Yulgilbar Castle. The working cattle station hosted Art in the Paddock on Sunday.

Bird's eye view of the iconic Yulgilbar Castle. The working cattle station hosted Art in the Paddock on Sunday.

OMINOUS skies did not deter a trail of travellers making their way out to one of the Clarence's most historic landmarks on Sunday for Art in the Paddock.

Close to 500 people made the journey to Yulgilbar Castle and its award-winning working cattle station to take in its beautiful surroundings and views as far as the eye could see.

While brilliant blue skies were absent on the day, it didn't make a difference to the crowds who were faced with a range of delicious choices to make including sumptuous high teas, cheese and wine tastings, gourmet barbecue lunches, and local delicacies like Palmers Island prawn cocktails and Belgian chocolate cannolis by Nicholsons of Yamba.

Other activities included lazing back and listening to the awesome live musical line-up and browsing the latest works by the cream of the Clarence's art practitioners.

KICKING BACK: Close to 500 people travelled to Baryulgil on Sunday to soak up the atmosphere of the historic Yulgilbar Castle. Simon Hughes

Grafton Gallery Foundation secretary Helyn Davison said the event was a lot of hard work but they were hoping to raise another $10,000 for the regional gallery.

"We could not do this without our volunteers and the Foundation team,'' she said.

" We had close to 100 people who just worked and worked and worked.”

Mrs Davison said the weather was as kind as it could be given the dark skies that hung around for most of the day.

"A few of the station owners said early on to expect a little bit of rain around 10am and then it would set in about 3.30pm. They were absolutely spot on.”

Mrs Davison said the Foundation and the Myer family couldn't be happier with the results - just about everything they offered either booked out in advance or sold out on the Sunday.

"We have committed $100,000 towards the gallery's rebuild so we are aiming to have that available to hand over for the final fitout,'' Mrs Davison said.

"Our goal is to make Grafton the number one gallery on the Northern Rivers.”