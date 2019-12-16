GLORY BOYS: Lower Clarence lift U16 Interdistrict trophy

Lower Clarence’s Coby Tabor during the under-16 interdistrict cricket finals on Sunday at Richardson Park

INTERDISTRICT CRICKET: Lower Clarence Cricket Association have won the under-16 Interdistrict cricket final with a commanding 75-run win over Coffs Harbour yesterday.

Racking up a solid total of 162 runs off 49.1 overs, Lower Clarence needed a strong bowling display to seal the win and they brought the heat to limit Coffs Harbour to just 87 runs, bowling them out in 42.2 overs.

Leading the batting was Maclean United first grade star Coby Tabor (49) with fellow opener Colby Vallette (31) adding to a 97-run partnership by the talented duo.

LCCA’s Colby Vallette in action during the interdistrict cricket finals on Sunday at Richardson Park

Kai Watterson (10) and Joshua Johnson (16) added to the tally but a lightning display from Coffs seamers Jack Horseman (2 for 17 off 10 overs), Jesse Buckle (3 for 28 off 9) and Jake McMillan 2 for 10 off 5) slowed down Lower Clarence.

Coffs Harbour celebrate a Jake McMillan wicket during the interdistrict cricket finals on Sunday at Richardson Park

Having chased Lower Clarence's round 1 total with ease, Coffs were confident they could mount a threat in the grand final.

But the home side got off to a nightmare start at Richardson Park, with openers Charlie Howard (1) and Hunter Jefferies (7) sent packing.

Third and fourth batsmen Tomas Neal (5) and Buckle (4) brought little hope to the side as Lower Clarence guns Watterson (3 for 14 off 6 overs), Alby Popko (2 for 15 off 7), Tom Mullins (2 for 15 off 5.2) and Tabor (2 for 9 off 6) started firing at a hapless Coffs batting line-up.

Action from the interdistrict cricket finals on Sunday at Richardson Park

Harwood star Troy Turner and Northern Districts Rebels seamer Lachlan Carlyle were missing from the action.

After 42.2 overs, the home side's race was run as they were bowled out for 87 to see the Interdistrict title go to their northern rivals.