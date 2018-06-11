Gloves and Ugg boots at the ready

Get ready for some frost this weekend

Get ready for some frost this weekend Jonno Colfs

SOME RESIDENTS noticed the subtle chilly breeze lurking in the shadows of an otherwise warm Monday public holiday, hoping it was just a one-off. Unfortunately, this is just a preview of things to come.

Warning to summer lovers: you might find this information disturbing.

Welcome to your zero-degree Tuesday. Yes, that's right. 0 degrees Celsius. Those in Grafton, Copmanhurst and surrounds who are out of bed before 6am will be greeted with this biting cold temperature while Yamba residents endure 5 degrees around the same time.

Don't worry. Hands should be defrosted by the afternoon with maximum temperatures of 21, but temperatures quickly drop back down to 11 degrees just before bed.

Wednesday morning isn't too bad for Copmanhurst, Grafton and surrounds with one degree Celsius in the morning (Yamba with 11 degrees) and a maximum of 23 degrees by the afternoon.

However, don't be fooled into thinking that's the end of this cold snap. It isn't!

Thursday drops back to zero for inland areas, bringing with it some frost.

The rest of the week looks slightly better with 4-5 degree early starts and an average of 21 degrees for the maximum daytime temperatures.

Don't forget to cold snap a photo of your best winter attire this week and submit it on our Facebook page

YAMBA

Tuesday: 9 - 21 degrees, sunny

Wednesday: 9 - 23 degrees, mostly sunny

Thursday: 9 - 20 degrees, mostly sunny

Friday: 8 - 22 degrees, mostly sunny

Saturday: 9 - 21 degrees, mostly sunny

Sunday: 9 - 20 degrees, sunny

GRAFTON & COPMANHURST

Tuesday: 0 - 22 degrees, sunny

Wednesday: 1 - 23 degrees, frost then sunny

Thursday: 0 - 21 degrees, frost then sunny

Friday: 5 - 22 degrees, sunny

Saturday: 4 - 21 degrees, sunny

Sunday: 5 - 20 degrees, sunny

MACLEAN