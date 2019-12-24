Glowing reviews put park on par with Star Wars

Annabella Marsh and Tahlia Marsh enjoy the magic of the dolphin.

IF THE reviews are anything to go by, this summer Grafton’s new park could be bigger than Star Wars.

Jacaranda Park opened to the public yesterday and a throng of excitable children launched themselves onto the vast array of play equipment straight away.

Visiting their Grandmother from the Gold Coast, Tahlia and Annabella Marsh were overjoyed at the prospect of vigorously rocking back and forth on a giant blue dolphin.

“I feel very joyful. It is very exciting and everybody loves it.” Tahlia said.

“10 out of 10, it is the most exciting playground I have ever been on.” Annabella said.

They weren’t the only ones to give the park the big thumbs up, with Grandmother Cynthia Marsh proud she could have the kids visit and experience something so good.

“The kids came down today on the new highway, over the new Harwood bridge, over the new Grafton bridge to play in the new Jacaranda park.”



“To have somewhere to take them that compares with what they are used to on the gold coast it is great,” she said.

Cooper Clarke was another big fan of the new park, taking time out from his busy schedule of zooming along on a flying fox to give his opinion.

“There is lots of fun stuff to play on,” he said.

“You can have lots of fun here – it’s ginormous!”