GM exceeds expectation in review

BEING more accessible and getting out into the community more have been two key focuses of Ashley Lindsay since he took over the Clarence Valley Council general manager role 13 months ago.

At the recent council meeting, Mr Lindsay's six-monthly performance review was brought before council, finding in the six months he's been in the role officially (not as acting GM), he had predominately met or exceeded expectation.

However, there were five areas found that needed work: governance around ensuring compliance against statutory reporting, financial performance meets strategic operational objectives, council's strategic focus, range and levels of service meet the community expectation, reporting of financial management and business and service improvement.

Mr Lindsay said he had to do a self-assessment, which he said the performance review committee responded well to.

"One of the things I said right from the start is the GM needed to be more accessible to the community and I felt that over the six months I've done that, I've made myself available, I participated more, I had more of a presence within the community at organisation events, meetings, if someone wants to meet with me, I will meet with them,” he said.

"I've certainly done that and engaged with the employees much better... from my perspective the organisation had lost the support of the staff and community and I've worked hard to regain that trust in the senior management of the organisation.”

Mr Lindsay cited the staff survey they conducted as one of the ways they have gauged how morale is improving within the organisation.

"It was difficult within the last six months, we've had to downsize the organisation with 27 positions, difficult decisions had to be made,” he said.

"We conducted a staff survey and the feedback from that survey, were generally the staff were positive.”