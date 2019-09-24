GM's performance OK, but questions ruled out of order

THE performance of the Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay has received a tick of aproval from councillors, but it was not unanimous.

At today's council meeting councillors voted on the performance review of Mr Lindsay's last 12 months in the job.

All but Cr Debrah Novak voted to note the report to council from a review panel and endorse its assessment of his performance as "meets expectations”.

Cr Novak attempted to question the review process, but was shut down.

"I have some concerns,” Cr Novak said. "I feel there are three really important components missing from the report

"That is a staff survey, where we can get feedback from the staff.”

At this point Cr Andrew Baker brought a point of order that the motion before the council was not a review of the performance review panel or a review of the general manager's performance.

"It is simply a motion to note the report or to vote to not note it,” Cr Baker said.

"It is a motion to endorse or not endorse and that's where the debate must start and finish.”

Mayor and meeting chair Jim Simmons agreed with.

"It is a report on a review of the general manager's performance that was carried out by the performance panel,” he said.

"It's a report for the information of councillors.”

Cr Novak replied, "So I will be voting against it.”

Cr Greg Clancy spoke in support of motion but flagged he had reservations about the processes around the performance review.

"I'm going to suport it because at least there's been one minor improvement and that is we actually receive the report the general manager prepared,” he said.

"And that report did show a lot of positive outcomes so I will be supporting it.

"In the future I would be keen to see a review of how this process occurs.”

Cr Simmons congratulated Mr Lindsay on his performance.

He said the performance review panel of the mayor, deputy Jason Kingsley and Crs Richie Williamson and Peter Ellem conducted the review at the council offices on August 29.

Mr Lindsay made a presentation to the panel of his achievements in the past year, including a "comprehensive self appraisal.”

The panel also assessed his performance against 25 performance measures.

His assessment was also measured against an assessment of managerial objectives and responsibilities built into his performance agreement by Local Government Management Solutions 12 months ago.

Cr Simmons said the panel also received material from two councillors not on the panel which they put to Mr Lindsay during his review.

Councillors received the outcomes of all aspects of the review in confidential attachments accompanying the report.