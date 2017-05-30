Go Art is back for another brilliant exhibition

Go Art coordinator Richard Green with some artwork and the Grafton High School "Archibull" from 2016 - entries in the art show close soon.

HERE IS your chance to have your work displayed next to some of the Clarence Valley's best artist.

Go Art is on again this Queens Birthday long weekend for another year and entries are closing on Friday, June 2.

Go Art organiser from Grafton High School P&C, Richard Green said the exhibition was a great opportunity for students from the Clarence Valley and artists to show their artworks. "It's a fantastic event for the Clarence Valley for adults and students to exhibit together,” he said.

There are two main categories, opens and youth.

There are prizes to be won, including the Lewis Ellem Most Outstanding Art Award of $1000, the peoples choice in both student and adult categories.

Go Art coordinator Richard Green and Grafton High School principal Peter South with the winning painting of the $1000 Lew Ellem Most Outstanding Artwork Prize, Regatta, by Malcolm King. Tim Howard

The event is open for artists from all over, not just the Clarence Valley.

You can enter paintings, abstract, drawing, printmaking, sculpture and photography.

For the second year in a row, there is a Go Art writing competition for high school writers in which writers compose a story inspired by the 2016 winner, Regatta by Maclean-based artist Malcolm King.

To enter and for more information, download an entry form from the Grafton High School website or from the school.