Go Art showcasing the talents of artists

THE EYES HAVE IT: This painting by Julianne Gosper won the Lewis Ellem Prize.

THE artistic talent of professionals, amateurs and school students were showcased over the weekend with 420 entries in this year's Go Art Exhibition.

This was the sixth year of the Go Art exhibition, organised by the P&C of Grafton High School.

P&C president Dianne Rose said the event helped promote student artwork from Years 5-12.

"It's covering everything, from acrylics down to multiples, to photography, textiles and the writers award,” she said.

MP Chris Gulaptis opened the event, with Mayor Jim Simmons handing out the Lewis Ellem Prize for the most outstanding artwork.

The winner of the Lewis Ellem Most Outstanding Art Award for 2018 was Julianne Gosper with her piece, I only have eyes for you.

The Most Outstanding Student Art Work for 2018 was Ella Freelander's In the cold, cold night.

With more than 20 sections of art in the exhibition, many others were awarded for their talent and artwork.

The young writers award for Years4-6 went to Laura Hoade, and the Years 7 to 12 went to Chloe Rankin.

The Fay Boyd's Fine Art School Scholarship went to Pam Birrell for Pansies in tin in open oil and Grace Whitby for Bird of Paradise Bloom in category open watercolour, pen and wash.

The Packers Prize went to Brayden Jamieson for Pain of Beauty in section four open mixed media.

Some of the artworks at the Go Art Exhibition.

Ms Rose thanked Grafton High School principal Peter South, Fay Boyd of Fay Boyd's Fine Art School, all the sponsors, the Grafton Art Club, the artists, judges, the volunteers and the community for their support.