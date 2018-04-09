GO CELIA! Get behind Yamba's distance superstar!

Celia Sullohern (right) in action winning the women's 5000 metres during day two of the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Friday, February 16, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Celia Sullohern (right) in action winning the women's 5000 metres during day two of the Australian Athletics Championships at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Friday, February 16, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DARREN ENGLAND

GET ready to cheer Clarence Valley! One of the great stories in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games has been the rise and rise of our adopted running super-star Celia Sullohern, and she's racing at 8.30pm tonight.

Known firstly to the Clarence Valley for her prowess in triathlon, her atmospheric rise to representing her country has come through her extraordinary achievements in running.

In August last year, she beat out an international field to win the iconic City2Surf run Elite Female category in 47 minutes 11 seconds.

It was in October last year though that her distance running potential came to the fore.

Cecilia won the Melbourne marathon, in only her third competitive attempt at the distance, and created a dilemma for the incredible athlete. Would she continue on the path of triathlon success, or give ultra- distance running a crack.

The win ranked her fourth in Australia, her time of 2 hours, 29 minutes 28 seconds, shocking her after the race.

"Doing both sports has kept me fresh but now I'll have to think a bit more seriously about where I head to from here.

"I've tried not to think too much about the Commonwealth Games but if the opportunity did come up in the marathon I'd love that.

"It's just a really exciting time right now in Australian female distance running with that depth of talent."

Coming back to the Clarence Valley, Sullohern was recognised as the Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year for her stellar achievements.

Suddenly, the moment of truth. With her chances fading for the marathon, Sullohen entered the 10000m at the Melbourne Zatopek event.

She joined a group of four of the highest credentialled runners in the country, before streaking away to win by five-seconds.

She ran a 34-second PB of 32:31.22, a B-qualifying time, and her selection was ratified a few days later. She was going to the games.

The best was yet to come. using the official Athletics Australia championships as a "test" event, Sullohern stormed the field to run an A-qualifying time and win in 15 minutes, 45 seconds, and qualify for her second event.

Now, at 8.30pm at Carrara staidum, she will race in her first event - the 10,000m.

All that's left to do is cheer. Medal or no medal, it has been an amazing story of courage, determination and skill from the runner who we claim as own.

GO CELIA!