CVAS students get ready to go Back to the 80's in their latest musical production to be held at the Criterion Theatre.
Go go back to the 80's with CVAS play

Adam Hourigan
17th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
THEY'RE so excited, and they just can't hide it.

The students of CVAS are ready to break out their big hair without a care for their new musical show.

Titled Back to the 80's, it's got fluoro outfits, it's got cheesy 80's music like Love Shack and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

And just in case you want to go back in time to see it again, there's even a Delorean.

The cast of 25 students have been rehearsing the play for the past six months, and director Simone Smith said the kids were never going to give up on the great show.

"They're having a great time, they've been working really hard, and new drama teacher to CVAS Ethel Cooper has been doing great work with them,” she said.

The musical chronicles a man in his 30's reminiscing over his time at high school, his memories played out on stage to a most excellent 80's soundtrack.

And yes, there's even a cheesy 80's story of unrequited love.

"The kids have been working so hard, and they're loving all of it. There's lots of fun, lots of dancing, singing, they're having a great time.”

The play will be held on Friday March 2, and Saturday March 3 at 6.30pm at the Criterion Theatre in Grafton.

Tickets are available from either campus of CVAS or from Buckley's music. Adults are $22, students $15 or a family pack of four is $60, with bookings advisable.

Grafton Daily Examiner

