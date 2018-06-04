Go green and plastc free with Dirtgirl

DIRTGIRL invites everyone to rock up with their funkiest reusable bag and strut the green carpet with her for there chance to win prizes on World Environmental Day on Tuesday.

Dirtgirl will be appearing live at Grafton Shoppingworld for the launch of her world first 21 Day Plastic Free Detox.

From July 1, free plastic bags will be phased out of major retail stores, and dirtgirl's 21 day plastic bag detox is created to assist the community in transitioning to a life without plastic bags.

"The green carpet is a red carpet but its green, for world environment day,” dirtgirl said.

There will be an opportunity to make your own reusable bag and your own beeswax lunch wrapper.

You can sign up for free from June 5 at Shoppingworld and join in on dirtgirl's bag parade and workshops.

After signing up a funky email will arrive each day in your inbox from dirtgirl to help you reduce plastic usage this June - with tips, ideas, reminders and a special coupon to collect your free reusable shopping bags.

"We are doing the detox because we are on the edge and stepping into a plastic free Shoppingworld,” said dirtgirl. "It's a 21 day program, and to break any addiction it takes 21 days. That's what we are doing.”

Dirtgirl said it's not like giving up sugar or wheat, it's the kind of detox replacing something we don't need with something nicer.

However, they don't want to focus on replacing plastic with thicker plastic.

"Really from day one think about not falling down that worm hole of wow which could be just replacing single use to fatter plastic. Not a great solution for us all.”

"Getting used to re-using and breaking up with single use plastic bags and bring bags with us everytime we shop.”

You can sign up for the program any step along the way, even if its the second day or the twenty-first day.

Dirtgirl said the Clarence is leading the way and going first!

"When it comes to waste the Clarence are innovators and have the reputation for doing the best. Now we are doing the best to give up plastic.”

Dirtgirl will be there to support the community in the big change over.

"Together we can make a difference, lets help get these out of litter stream and keep out of river and ocean and keep it beautiful will help that,” said dirtgirl. "We don't need plastic to enter our food stream and enter our tummies.”

Workshops and parades at 11am-1pm and 3-5pm at Grafton Shoppingworld on June 5