GO GREEN: Ghosts and Rebels show community colours

COMMON GROUND: South Grafton Rebels' Luke Welch, Headspace's John Want and Jason Grimes, and Grafton Ghosts' Danny Wicks show their true community colours in support of mental health awareness. Adam Hourigan

THERE is a lot tradition behind the battle between Grafton's blue and red sides each year but for Headspace manager Jason Grime, he hopes to see their choice to both wear some green as another tradition worth fighting for.

Sunday's local derby between the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts will feature both sides wearing the green colours of Headspace, with green shorts and socks.

Mr Grimes said it was something the Rebels had done last year and this year new Ghosts president Gary Gillespie wanted to get involved as well.

"It came from the effect from a couple of years ago where the entire community and especially the rugby league community banded together,” Mr Grimes said.

"It shows that even though there's a lot of tradition for these clubs, there's a real passion for sport and wellness.”

Mr Grimes said the response they had from the Rebels showing their colours was a boon.

"We had a real response from the fan base and that response wouldn't have happened if we hadn't have been present,” he said.

With both side showing solidarity, Mr Grimes said it was a great opportunity to show the connections people had in the community.

"These guys and girls, they can tear each other apart on the field,” he said.

"But off the field they work in the same places, their kids go to school together and as soon as that whistle blows everyone cares about everyone's well-being.

"It's about promoting wellness as an entire community.”

Mr Grimes said that many of the players in these communities were seen as icons and through Headspace they had delivered training in mental health first aid and other services that allowed the players to start conversations with others.

"They can act as conduits, so it's not just about Headspace, it's about awareness,” he said.

"I know there's years of rivalries but it's amazing to see them come together and get passionate about it.”