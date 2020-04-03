Go nutty for this more-ish cookie recipe

PEANUT butter is something I was deprived of as a youngster.

When I questioned mum as to why peanut butter was never in our pantry, she simply said, "I don't like it. I don't even like the smell, so I just never buy it."

I know, what a sad story!

This is why my love of peanut butter was found later in life than most.

However, don't you worry: I am now making up for it.

Peanut butter and me have a strong bond and it's not unusual for me to eat it off the spoon.

I blame my mum for this.

Quite frankly, it is her fault I have gone a little "nutty" for this common household spread.

Crunchy, smooth, salty or roasted … I will have it any way it comes.

However, baked in a biscuit has to be one of my favourite ways to consume it.

These delicious biscuits are incredibly more-ish.

Oats and peanut butter, with little pockets of chocolate and the subtle taste of vanilla and cinnamon.

What more could you want from a cookie?

Laura Scherian’s Oat, peanut and choc chip cookies

Dipped into a cup of hot chocolate or tea, as a delicious morning or afternoon snack or made into an ice cream sandwich - that's just a few ways to enjoy these cookies.

Oh, and don't forget to add a bit of love and a dash of thoughtfulness.

OAT, PEANUT AND CHOC CHIP COOKIES

MAKES: 12-18

PREP: 20 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 10-12 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 ½ cups oats

• ½ cup flour (I used spelt: any will work)

• ½ tsp baking soda

• ¼ tsp salt

• ½ tsp cinnamon

• ½ cup butter, at room temperature

• ¾ cup peanut butter, crunchy or smooth

• ¾ cup rapadura sugar or brown sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• ½ - ¾ cup good-quality dark chocolate, buttons or chunks

METHOD:

1. Preheat an oven to 180c and line 2-3 baking trays with baking paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together oats, flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon.

3. Using a hand mixer, beat together on medium speed the butter, peanut butter and sugar until creamy. Add egg and vanilla, and beat again until fluffy.

4. Next, add the dry ingredients. Mix on low until just combined.

5. Using your hands, mould 2 tablespoons of mixture into a ball and place on the prepared tray, then flatten with your hands. Continue this step with the rest of the mixture, leaving 5cm between each cookie.

6. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the cookies are lightly brown on the edges. Remove from the oven and let cool on the tray for 5 minutes. Transfer on to a wire rack and allow to cool completely.