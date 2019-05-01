Goal scoring machine Cameron hammers in another five

ON FIRE: Ellynie Cameron has been in scintillating goal-scoring form for McAuley White .

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: McAuley White goal scoring marvel Ellynie Cameron has smashed home another five goals guiding the premiers to a 7-1 thrashing of Beaches in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

The teenage striker has been in red-hot form this season hitting five goals or more in every game so far.

McAuley coach, Harrison Smith said while Cameron's ability in front of goal has been the difference so far this season, the team had been creating the opportunities for her.

"McAuley's midfield and attack proved too strong for Beaches, who are a good team at moving the ball out of defence,” Smith said of the weekend performance.

Meanwhile Coffs Crusaders were dominated City Bears Village Green Hotel to win the game 2-nil.

Local coach Darryl Clark said the effort from the Coffs side could not be faulted.

"It was another strong performance from the Coffs Harbour team to see them take a 2-nil win over Bears,” he said.

"Coffs dominated the game, shutting down any attacking opportunities the Bears ladies threw at them while applying constant pressure to the Bears defence that netted the Coffs Crusaders a great win.”

The return of the Fisher and Ensbey sisters to the Sailors Roches Hotel team at the weekend has inspired them to a 1-nil win over Barbs Helgas.

Clark, the president of the Sailors Hockey Club, was delighted with the team's effort.

"Sailors came out against a Barbs team wanting to show the rest of the competition that they have what it takes to win, and took the game 1-0,” he said.

"It was great to have them back and it brought the whole team together and they produced a strong performance laying the platform for the remainder of the season.”