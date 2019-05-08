Goal-scoring machine turning title defence into walk in park

McAuley White's red hot goal scorer Ellynie Cameron in action against Coffs Crusaders at the weekend.

McAuley White's red hot goal scorer Ellynie Cameron in action against Coffs Crusaders at the weekend. Christopher Blanchard

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: McAuley White's goal-scoring machine Ellynie Cameron has turned the start of the 2019 first grade hockey season into a procession.

With 16 goals in her first three games, the 19-year-old has turned what was shaping as a precarious premiership defence into a walk in the park.

Cameron, who is the younger sister of representative hockey star Hugh Cameron, has also inherited a good dose of the hockey gene.

McAuley coach Harrison Smith said Cameron had become the most dominant force in women's hockey in Grafton.

"You just can't go past 16 goals in three games,” he said. "You just don't see that in senior hockey.”

Smith said Cameron had always been a star player and thought the current period of dominance went back to the end of the previous season.

"Ellynie had a really good finish to the season last year,” he said.

"She scored some cracking goals in the semi final which got us into the final.

"She finished last season on a real high and just came out and did it all again from the start this season.”

Smith said until Cameron started knocking in five goals or more every game, he was concerned about McAuley's title defence.

"I thought we were going to lose some of the girls this season,” he said.

"But most of the them have stayed with us and we've picked up a real gem in Belinda James.”

Smith said Cameron had all the right tools when it came to goal scoring.

"She scores goals from the field, she's good from the penalty corners and she's got a reverse-stick shot,” he said.

"It's a great package when you get the ball to her in the circle.”

While Cameron is winning all the applause for her efforts in front of goal, Smith said it was a real team effort.

"If the team wasn't winning the ball in midfield and giving her the opportunities, she would be finding it a lot tougher to score,” he said.

"They're giving Ellynie the space and she's converting the chances.”

Cameron kicked off the season with a five-goal haul and went one better with six in the next game.

Five more last week against Beaches in Coffs Harbour emphasised her red-hot form.

McAuley White came back to earth at the weekend, comparatively, winning 1-nil against Coffs Crusaders.