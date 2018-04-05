Goanna event putting call out for pulling teams of all sorts

BRUTE STRENGTH: The Glen Innes Jelly Beans tug-of-war team give it all they've got at the Wooli Goanna Pulling in 2017.

BRUTE STRENGTH: The Glen Innes Jelly Beans tug-of-war team give it all they've got at the Wooli Goanna Pulling in 2017. Adam Hourigan

WOOLI'S highly anticipated Goanna Pulling is only a few months away with the Wooli Community expecting this year to be a great one for all the family.

On Sunday, September 30, people from all over the country will be in Wooli, ready to pull and claim their title as Australian National Goanna Pulling Champion.

But goanna pulling isn't the only big draw card for the flagship event this year, there is also the highly anticipated tug of war, which draws sporting teams, organisations and businesses in to fight for the top spot.

Everything is coming together, but they need more competitors for the tug of war and other events.

Apart from the main events, you can also see or take part in the woodchop, novelty races for kids and adults, market stalls, children's attractions, food stalls and stop by the beer tent.

There are three men's and women's categories of goanna pulling including heavy weight, middle weight and light weight and a tyro category for people under 63kg.

For more information on the weights and events, and to register your interest in pulling or tug of war, head to www.goannapulling.com.au.