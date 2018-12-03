Goanna frontman talks music, politics and national identity

SHANE Howard's iconic song Solid Rock (Sacred Ground) held a mirror up to this country in 1982, his powerful lyrics highlighting the plight of indigenous Australians and lighting a fire for the rights of Aboriginal people.

Its theme touched people across the globe and since then has been recorded and performed over and over by some of the best in the business, from John Farnham to Joan Baez and indigenous voices like Archie Roach and Troy Cassar-Daley.

It also established Howard as a powerful voice for socio-political commentary, a voice that still continues to chip away at issues today.

Back in the 1980s, when he and his band Goanna played the length and breath of the country including places like Grafton, they were flying high. "Everywhere we were going we were filling houses, Howard says, "They were pretty heady days."

But he said he learned a lot about the places he played and the people, particularly indigenous people.

"Pretty much everywhere we went there'd be a small group of Aboriginal people coming along to check out what these whitefellas were singing about," Howard said.

"Often we'd be up late at night talking to them and getting a sense of the Aboriginal history of the country. We talked to everyone. You got a sense of a town very, very quickly, even though you were only there a day and a night."

Howard believed that was the thing about music "that it takes to you straight into the heart of a community".

"People talk to you beforehand and afterwards. They tell you thing because you've bared your soul on stage, things that you would never hear as a tourist."

Howard said Solid Rock went head-first into Australia's (racist) reality and despite it now being almost four decades later, not a lot has changed.

"I keep returning to first principles and that this country was stolen. Stolen violently. We haven't faced up to that, still, even 36 years after Solid Rock. We need a truth and justice commission, where people get to tell their stories from both sides. Where Aboriginal people get to have a voice and we have it out."

SAME OLD SONG: Goanna's Shane Howard said Solid Rock has resonated with a lot of people but not a lot has changed since it was released 36 years ago. Contributed

Howard believes there is nothing to lose by doing this, only gains.

"My life has been so enriched the past 36 years by my journey through Aboriginal Australia and meeting Aboriginal people. The depth of knowledge they have shared with me about this country. There is 60,000 years of continuous culture to learn about. I am in awe of this incredible history here in this country. It's older than Europe, older than the Middle East. It makes the Old Testament look like a very young story. Theirs are some of the oldest archetypical human stories on Earth. And they are still alive in our lifetime. It's extraordinary and that is to be treasured."

Howard said some things had improved but in many ways it was "cosmetic".

"It was a tragedy when Paul Keating lost the election in 1996 because the third part of the native title legislation, the social justice aspect, never got enacted."

"If I have a criticism of John Howard it's that he didn't honour the spirit of that legislation. Change is hard, really difficult, because we're stuck in our ways and to face up to the fact that we live in a stolen country is not easy. If we accept that might is right and that you can occupy a country with force then what is to stop the next colonising force that comes and takes over Australia. We have no principal to stand on".

Howard believed the the lack of action was a result of guilt. "It's a wasted emotion but people never forget injustice. My ancestors were Irish and suffered colonisation for hundreds of years from the invasion from England. They were terribly oppressed. That's how my people came to be in Australia. Half a million starved to death and three million people evacuated the country. It doesn't serve us well to have anger brewing in the background anywhere in any nation. But that injustice isn't going to go away. We have to deal with it and we can. It's as simple as Australia becoming a Republic and getting on with the business of treaties and economic justice and a bill of rights for this country. There's a lot of important work yet to be done.

"Gallipoli, Donald Bradman, Melbourne Cup, the footy, these are all great but it's not enough to build a national narrative on. We need to look deeper into our history. The treasures are all there."

Howard's sentiments would shake up any parliamentary floor but the legendary singer-songwriter was yet to sing from the political songbook at that level.

"I've been asked (to run for parliament) and been tempted from time to time but I see my job as being an artist, to stand on the outside and to hold a mirror up to our society and say let's look at ourselves, this doesn't look right."

He also said the problem with getting into party politics was that you had to tow a party line and "I wouldn't be very good at that".

Howard said he does use social media to help get his messages and music out there.

"I'm not very active on Twitter but I use Facebook a fair bit. I find it a good medium, firstly to advertise what you are doing and secondly to be able to comment to the world, your feelings about things that are important to you.

"I also share a lot of articles and campaign at a local and national level. As an artist you have to reach out, you have a national and global responsibility at one level but also need to engage with your community. Your job is also to bring about change in your own little area and if we all do that we all add our bit of light to the sum of our light and make a better country and world."

While this all sounds idealistic Howard admits change is slow and things can go backwards "very, very quickly."

"We can fall back into those bad habits of racism and religious division. I grew up in the '70s and '80s and it felt everything was going to get better and better but I have to admit that somewhere along the line that things turned and are probably worse than ever now," he said.

"Our generation has been the most selfish in history, that's how we'll be remembered. We've consumed more of the Earth's resources than all generations before us put together. We're going to leave our children and grandchildren a terrible legacy. It's almost like our generation had this fantastic party and is telling the next generation to tidy up the mess when we're gone. That's terribly irresponsible. We have work together to leave the world in a better condition than it's in at the moment."

His passionate pleas can sometimes feel they are fall on deaf ears, particularly in the modern musical landscape we find ourselves into today.

"The industry has been completed transformed by the digital world. "Music doesn't seem to to have much value any more. People don't buy records or CDs. My kids' generation just expect music to be free. A lot of things to just be available. The same with media. If we don't value those things they disappear. Investigative journalism has really suffered. The media has become about propaganda rather than deeply considered opinion."

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Goanna's Shane Howard and Redgum's John Schumann.

Howard is looking forward getting back to basics of singing to Australian audiences and telling stories through song ably assisted by his friend and Redgum frontman John Schumann.

"We have a lot of admiration for each other. I consider John a brother. We were angry young men in the '80s and now were just cranky old men but we won't go gently. We'll keep rattling the cage. Our generation can't just lie down and slip into retirement, we have to do better and leave a better world for our kids."

Don't miss Shane Howard and John Schumann and the Red Rockin' Dirt Band at Grafton District Services Club on December 7. Tickets on sale at the club or via the website.