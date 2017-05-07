26°
'Goanna pulling a religion'

Caitlan Charles | 7th May 2017 10:00 AM
Evelyn Gane was involved in the Goanna Pulling in Wooli for 17 years.
Evelyn Gane was involved in the Goanna Pulling in Wooli for 17 years.

FOR 17 years, Evelyn Gane's name was synonymous with the Goanna Pulling Championship in Wooli.

Recently, the Goanna Pulling committee announced they would have to indefinitely postpone the event due to lack of volunteers.

Extremely upset about the chance there might be an end to her much loved goanna pulling, Mrs Gain reminisced about her years involved.

"When I came to Wooli, I was only there a week when they grabbed me and said 'we need someone to run the goanna pulling',” she said.

"I had no idea what they were doing.

"In one week, I quickly learnt what to do, and we went from there.”

When she first saw goanna pulling, she thought "oh, this is a bit of nonsense”.

"But it grew on me and it's an amazing sport,” she said.

"It's a great sport, but it's a silly sport.

"It's more like picnic weekend for the families.

Mrs Gain said each year she was involved, it got the Goanna Pulling Championships got bigger and bigger.

"I did a lot of campaigning around the Grafton shops and businesses and I really got good support,” she said.

"I just loved it, that's all I can say, I just loved the thrill of getting up on goanna morning and getting down to the oval and watching all the people roll in and get out of their cars and the families coming.

"It was a very exciting time.”

Mrs Gane said goanna pulling was a very unique thing.

"It's gets people in ... and they came for the weekend and stayed (in Wooli) ... I think it's a lovely thing,” she said.

"It bought people to town, they spent money at the pub, everything like that.”

Mrs Gain said goanna pulling was like Wooli's very own religion.

"It's a great time and it's (great for the community).

"I would hate to see it die out at Wooli, it's a big thing.

"It's the best thing that ever happened in Wooli.”

If you think you could help keep the Goanna Pulling Championships in Wooli alive, email wooli@goannapulling.com.au

Grafton Daily Examiner
For 17 years, Evelyn Gane's name was synonymous with goanna pulling

