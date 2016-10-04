Goanna pulling champion devastated

IN 1996, Wayne "Tank" Phillips had his first taste of Wooli's much-loved Goanna Pulling Championships and he's never looked back.

Phillips was a multiple heavyweight champion in the unique, tug-of-war type sport between two people on their bellies and a leather belt around their necks. He hung up the belt in 2012 but has continued his involvement as the referee.

Now, with the event organisers' decision to postpone the event indefinitely due to lack of committee members and community support, Phillips is devastated.

He said when he first moved to the Clarence Valley from Melbourne he heard people talking about this crazy sporting event called goanna pulling and he had to check it out.

"I needed to go down there and have a look and have a crack," Phillips said.

"Then I think the first year I went in I came runner up."

Mr Phillips said the championship winner that year approached him to say he'd been the best competition he'd ever faced in the championships.

"I kept at it until I won my first one and then the more I hung around, the more I liked what it was all about," he said.

"Even when I moved from Wooli, I kept going back every year and Evelyn Gain was running it at the time and she started to ask me to help out with demonstrations and promoting it.

"Then I started getting involved in the refereeing."

PULLING POWER: Alex Jefferies (left) up against Troy Evans on the way to winning the Men’s Middleweight division at the 2014 Australian Goanna Pulling Championships at Wooli on Sunday.

Mr Phillips said he is saddened by this latest decision because it was such a positive community event, raising money for all the volunteer emergency services in town.

"I take my hat off to the people organising it," Mr Phillips said.

"When the president, Kellie Blacksell, started telling me about what they were planning to do, I offered to take more on... to talk to people.

"But it can't just be one or two people, it needs several people to stand up and run it."